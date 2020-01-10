WINNIPEG -- You can skate to celebrate -- Manitoba 150 trails officially opened today.

The on-land skating trails at The Forks are ready for skaters, walkers and cyclists.

The Manitoba 150 trails are an extension of the on-land skating trails the attraction creates annually. The river trail won't open this year due to ice conditions.

The new on-land trails are about double in length of last year's, running over 1.5 km and winding through The Forks and Parks Canada sites.

“We are delighted to sponsor the Manitoba 150 trails. The Forks is a longstanding Manitoba winter destination,” said Stuart Murray, co-chair of the Manitoba 150 host committee.

Skaters, walkers and cyclists will find creative lighting, programming, warming huts and three rinks plotted along the Manitoba 150 trails.