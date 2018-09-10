

A brand of slime toys is being recalled over a toxic acid that is found in the products.

Kangaroo Manufacturing Inc. is recalling four different types of its Super Cool Slime: original slime, emoji poop slime, unicorn poop slime and glow in the dark slime. The affected products have production dates between July 2017 and March 2018, which is indicated on the label. Information on these products’ SKU numbers and item numbers can be found on the Government of Canada website.

This recall comes after Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program found these items do not meet the Canadian toy safety requirement for boric acid content. This acid, which kids are more sensitive to, can be toxic to children if licked or swallowed. If a child ingests high levels of boric acid it can have long-term effects on their development and future reproductive health.

As of Sept.10, Kangaroo Manufacturing has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to these toys in Canada.

Approximately 106, 344 of the recalled items were sold in Canada between July 2017 and September 2018.

It is advised that consumers either take away this slime from children and throw it out or return it to the place it was purchased.