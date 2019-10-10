WINNIPEG -- As the snow continues to fall across southern Manitoba, it’s causing slick conditions on several roadways.

Manitoba RCMP said officers have been responding to numerous collisions and vehicles in ditches along Highway 1 in the Headingley area.

Police said there is a lot of heavy, wet, blowing snow and officers are reminding drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions.

“Be cautious and aware of your surroundings,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine in an email to CTV News. “We want everyone to get to their destination safely.”

The province is also urging drivers to be vigilant with the arrival of snow and freezing rain conditions. Manitoba Infrastructure said drivers need to be aware of snow clearing equipment, and should stay back.

It also said to slow down when approaching snow plows and to never attempt to pass a plow in operation.

Whether on a highway or in a community, the province said the posted speed limit is intended for ideal road and weather conditions. Drivers should also turn on headlights rather than relying on daytime running lights to help be more visible to other drivers.

Current road conditions can be found on Manitoba 511.