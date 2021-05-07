WINNIPEG -- A small grass fire broke out along the bank of a Winnipeg river Thursday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews responded to the fire shortly before 6 p.m. The fire was along the west bank of the Seine River in the 600 block of St. Anne’s Road.





(Source: Kevin Ren)



Photos sent to CTV News show flames and heavy smoke in the Bois-des-Esprit area.

The WFPS said no injuries were reported. It did not say what may have caused the fire.





(Source: Kevin Ren)



“Residents are reminded that conditions are very dry right now and precautions should be taken,” said a WFPS spokesperson in an email to CTV News.