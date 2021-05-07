Advertisement
Small grass fire breaks out along bank of Seine River
A fire broke out along the Seine River Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Source: Kevin Ren)
Share:
WINNIPEG -- A small grass fire broke out along the bank of a Winnipeg river Thursday evening.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews responded to the fire shortly before 6 p.m. The fire was along the west bank of the Seine River in the 600 block of St. Anne’s Road.
(Source: Kevin Ren)
Photos sent to CTV News show flames and heavy smoke in the Bois-des-Esprit area.
The WFPS said no injuries were reported. It did not say what may have caused the fire.
(Source: Kevin Ren)
“Residents are reminded that conditions are very dry right now and precautions should be taken,” said a WFPS spokesperson in an email to CTV News.