WINNIPEG -- Three more Manitoba festivals have been cancelled due to COVID-19. In Dauphin, Canada’s National Ukrainian Festival, Morden’s Corn and Apple Festival, and Austin’s Thresherman Reunion have all cancelled their events for 2020.

For small towns like Austin Man., cancelling festivals take a toll on their communities and their economy.

“The Thresherman Reunion is our largest fundraiser for the museum and the cancellation will certainly have a negative impact on our finances. But thanks to strong financial planning over that few years we will be able to weather the storm,” said Angie Klym, president of Manitoba’s Agricultural Museum.

In an interview with CTV News, Klym said between 11,000 to 15,000 people come through their gates. That’s in addition to the 500 to 700 volunteers they have scheduled for the four-day festival. She said to not have the festival this year, everyone will feel a sense of sadness when July rolls around.

“The cancellation certainly wasn’t something that in our heart of hearts we would have wanted to do have done. Because we’ve been hosting our Thresherman Reunion for the past 65 years without a hiccup. For the safety of our community and visitors we cancelled this year,” said Klym.

Since 1967 the community of Morden has been hosting Manitoba’s Corn and Apple Festival. Organizers said the street festival attracts over 75,000 people over three days to their community. Their website states they are saddened to announce the 2020 cancellation.

According to the Ukrainian festivals' website, for 54 years the festival has played a huge role in showcasing cultures from around the world. They said they are looking forward to 2021 and have already set the date for July 30th, 31st, and August 1st.