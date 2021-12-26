Snowfall and extreme cold warnings spread across Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

Heavy snowfall expected in southern Manitoba and extreme cold in the north is prompting several weather warnings.

Environment Canada says some parts of southern Manitoba could receive 10 to 20 centimetres of snow overnight.

The snow will start from Saskatchewan and spread eastward into Manitoba.

Along with the heavy snow, the weather service said winds could gust up to 60 km/h, creating blowing snow and reducing visibility.

In the northern part of the province, Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning.

It said an arctic ridge of high pressure is pushing cold air into northern Manitoba.

The temperature is expected to dip to minus 45 with the wind chill overnight before warming up by morning.

According to Environment Canada, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

A complete list of weather watches and warnings can be found here.

WINNIPEG SNOW REMOVAL

Though not under a snowfall warning, the City of Winnipeg said crews are ready to respond to the forecasted snowfall.

The city said it will be monitoring snow accumulation, and further decisions will be made as the weather system passes through the city.

Residents are being reminded that the Annual Snow Route Parking Ban is in effect.

Parking is not allowed on streets designated as snow routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Vehicles parked in violation may receive a ticket and may be towed to the towing company’s compound.

More info on the city’s snow clearing operations can be found here.