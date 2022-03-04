Snowfall warning in place for parts of western Manitoba
Parts of western Manitoba should expect some more snow Friday as a snowfall warning is in place.
Environment Canada has listed the warnings for the Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Winnipegosis areas as well as Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park.
The warning is being triggered due to a low-pressure system that is making its way from Saskatchewan.
Environment Canada said the Minnedosa area should expect the most snow with between 10 and 15 centimetres predicted.
All other areas should expect between five to 10 centimetres.
Environment Canada expects the snow will travel northeast and then dissipate in the evening.
People are being warned to drive with caution and adjust their driving depending on the road conditions.
According to Environment Canada, it doesn't appear the snow will impact Winnipeg as there is only a 30 per cent chance of light snow overnight and on Saturday.
