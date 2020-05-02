WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of Manitoba for the first weekend of May.

The warning is in effect for Island Lake, Oxford House, and Gods Lake, as well as Norway House, Cross Lake and Wabowden.

Environment Canada is reporting that a low pressure system over northwestern Ontario is bringing heavy snow to central Manitoba on Saturday. It notes the hardest-hit areas will be a swath between Cross Lake through Oxford House, Gods Lake and Red Sucker Lake.

Snowfall totals between 10 and 15 centimetres are expected, including what fell on Friday night. This snow will be heavy and wet and could damage trees and power lines.

Environment Canada says the snowfall will lessen throughout the afternoon and evening and is reminding residents that travel conditions can quickly change or deteriorate.

The snowfall warning in place for Thompson, Man., has ended.