‘So incredibly grateful’: Manitoba students welcomed by Sask. community after getting stranded overnight

Craik School in Saskatchewan welcomed students from Springfield Collegiate Institute in Oakbank, Man. who were stranded due to a snowstorm. (Submitted photo: Greg Crowe) Craik School in Saskatchewan welcomed students from Springfield Collegiate Institute in Oakbank, Man. who were stranded due to a snowstorm. (Submitted photo: Greg Crowe)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island