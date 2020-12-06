WINNIPEG -- Nearly a dozen libraries in Winnipeg will begin offering limited services as of Monday.

The City of Winnipeg initially made the announcement on Nov. 25, saying 10 library branches will be reopening to provide contactless holds pick-up and return services starting Dec. 7.

The city said when libraries closed at the end of October due to Code Red restrictions, many Winnipeggers voiced their concerns saying they would like access to pick-up and return materials.

Customers will not be allowed to enter the branches. They can place holds using the library’s online catalogue or mobile app. The city said staff are available to assist with the process through the Winnipeg Public Library’s ‘Ask Us’ service.

Customers are asked to phone the library upon arrival for pick-ups, and are required to wear a mask.

The 10 libraries offering limited service include:

Charleswood;

River Heights;

St. Boniface;

Pembina Trail;

Henderson;

St. James;

Millennium;

Louis Riel;

Transcona;

Sir William Stephenson.

Hours of operations will be Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. Services at these libraries will be for contactless holds pick-up and return services only.