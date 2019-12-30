WINNIPEG -- Roads across southeastern Manitoba might be slippery Monday morning after part of the province was hit by a snowstorm.

According to the province’s website, several highways are partly covered with snow, which could impact drivers as it blows, drifts or swirls.

On Sunday, CTV News Winnipeg reported that Environment Canada issued a number of snowfall warnings in Sprauge-Northwest Angle Provincial Forest, Fort Frances-Rainy Lake, Kenora-Nestor Falls and Dryden-Ignace, but these warnings have since ended.

The City of Winnipeg tweeted that crews are plowing streets and sidewalks, and laying down salt and sand. Drivers are reminded to adhere to the conditions of the road and stay back from heavy equipment.

The storm has been moving in from south of the border, with the I-29 closed from the South Dakota border to the Manitoba border.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Environment Canada released its preliminary snowfall totals for Manitoba, noting it was a low-pressure system through the Dakotas over the weekend that caused the snowstorm.

It says as of noon on Monday, Winnipeg received between five and 10 centimetres, Miami and St. Pierre-Jolys were hit with eight centimetres, while Morris and Falcon Lake both got six centimetres.