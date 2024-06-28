WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Southern Manitoba gets soaking Friday

(Shutterstock) (Shutterstock)
Share

Some parts of the province got as much as 52 millimetres of rain Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said as of Friday afternoon, Brandon received the most rain in the province with 52 mm.

Carberry also got quite the soaking as 42mm of rain fell.

Carman received 23 mm of rain. Winnipeg received 11 mm.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News