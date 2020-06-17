WINNIPEG -- An overnight storm left multiple residents of western Manitoba in the dark.

On Wednesday morning, Manitoba Hydro tweeted that overnight there were several outages in western Manitoba due to wind and lightning. It noted the areas hardest hit are Portage la Prairie and Morden, with damaged poles, and trees taking out power lines.

#mboutage Wind & lightning caused a number of outages in western Manitoba overnight. Hardest hit is the Portage/Morden area with damaged poles and trees taking out lines. We’re working to restore power as soon as we can. If you’re out, please report it at https://t.co/Zu7YJqxLv8 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 17, 2020

Images show there was loonie-sized hail in the Inwood area.

Other photos posted online show fallen and damaged trees in parts of Manitoba.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for southern parts of the province, including Winnipeg, Gimli, Eriksdale, Portage la Prairie, and Fairford.

Those living in southern Manitoba should brace for extreme heat and severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.

CTV Skywatch Weather Alert: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch or Warning is in effect for the regions below. #mbstorm https://t.co/kaOBlzV2wl pic.twitter.com/1BKHawVncg — Colleen Bready (@ColleenCTV) June 17, 2020

HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for several parts of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Winkler, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach, and Lac du Bonnet. A full list can be found online.

The warning comes as a hot and humid air mass hangs over parts of the province. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s, with high humidity that will result in a humidex in the upper 30s.

According to Environment Canada, a cold front Wednesday night will cause the weather to cool down for the rest of the week.

Residents are reminded that, while heat impacts everyone, children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and those working outside are at a greater risk.

Environment Canada notes the effects of heat illness include: swelling, cramping, rashes, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Manitobans are urged to drink water, seek shade, and not leave pets or people in parked cars.

POSSIBLE TORNADO WATCH

As of Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada announced the first severe thunderstorm watches for southeast Manitoba.

It said conditions in the southern part of the province could culminate in ‘dangerous’ thunderstorms that could cause damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential rain. Environment Canada noted that the severe thunderstorm watch could be upgraded to a tornado watch later on Wednesday.

WIND STRENGTH

Environment Canada released the peak wind strengths for different parts of Manitoba. The strongest winds occurred in Oakpoint Marine and Somerset.

A full list of peak wind strengths can be found below: