Speed limits could lower in four Winnipeg neighbourhoods
A proposed test project is poised to give the City of Winnipeg a better look into the future of residential speed limits.
Speed limits in some neighbourhoods could be changed from 50 km/h to 30 or 40 km/h in a test project being proposed by the Standing Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works.
"This is a way to get more information because there are some strong opinions on both sides,” Committee Chair Councillor Matt Allard said.
If approved, the test would affect four neighbourhoods: Worthington, Richmond West, Tyndall Park South, and Bourkevale.
Bourkevale residents have been pushing to lower the speed limit on its streets to 30 km/h.
"It just makes sense to slow down when you are driving,” resident Mandy Fraser said.
She is one of more than 300 people who signed a petition with Bourkevale 30—a movement asking for the speed limit to be changed to 30 km/h.
“A 30 km/h speed limit is a great first step towards ensuring safe shared streets for everyone and creating the most livable neighbourhood in the city,” Bourkevale 30 said in a statement to CTV News.
Not everyone would be happy to see the speeds change, though. Glenn Leftwich, a Bourkevale resident, says his eyes would be on his speedometer.
"I don’t have a problem with lowering the speed limit,” said Leftwich. “Lowering them below 40 km/hour, I have a big problem with, though.”
Safe Speeds Winnipeg wants to see all residential speed limits in Winnipeg lower to 30 km/h.
"Thirty km/h is well researched, well known to be the safest speed for areas where motor vehicles will mix with people who are outside of vehicles,” said Emma Durand-Wood, who is a volunteer with the organization.
Allard said lowering all residential street speed limits would require changes to the Highway Traffic Act.
“This is going to be a way to test how 30 km/h and 40 km/h would work in Winnipeg,” Allard said. “Essentially doing a live pilot trial.”
Allard’s standing committee will vote on the proposal on Wednesday during a meeting.
There is no date set for when the speed limit change, if approved, would take place.
