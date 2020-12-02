WINNIPEG -- Springs Church in Winnipeg is set to go to court to battle the current health orders and how they affect gatherings for faith-based organizations.

On Thursday, the church is expected to make its first appearance in court as it has filed an application seeking an interim stay of a public health order.

The church has been front and centre in the fight against health orders as it has still held drive-in gatherings despite orders against them.

Last week the church was fined four separate times by enforcement officials, each ticket worth $5,000.

In a statement posted to its website, the church said it has tried to work with the government and it feels the restrictions on drive-in services are an "oversight."

"Other provinces across Canada have made accommodations for drive-in worship services while working to stop the spread of COVID-19," the statement said. "We have reached out to Minister (Cameron) Friesen to find a positive path forward to ensure our drive-in services continue to meet all rules related to preventing the spread of COVID-19, but our efforts in reaching a meaningful diplomatic solution have failed."

The church said this is why it is going to court as it believes Manitobans should be allowed to practice their faith while still preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"The Government asks Manitobans to have faith in their ability to manage the spread of COVID-19, we ask them to work with us to help Manitobans practice their faith."

The court appearance will happen at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday via teleconference.

CTV News has reached out to the province for comment Wednesday night and is waiting to hear back.