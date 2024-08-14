WINNIPEG
    • Stabbing on Winnipeg bus sends man to hospital: police

    A stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus on Tuesday sent a man to the hospital in unstable condition.

    The Winnipeg Police Service began to investigate the incident at around 5 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing on a bus near Main Street and Selkirk Avenue.

    According to police, the victim was stabbed during an unprovoked fight with a male and female suspect. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

    The man was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

    The major crimes unit is investigating and working with Winnipeg Transit to create descriptions of the suspects.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

