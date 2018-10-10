The ‘Coffin Escape’ game at Fear, an interactive Halloween event in Winnipeg, is an experience designed to scare and entertain guests.

Kristen Single said after taking part she was left with a painful wrist injury.

“It's an absolute stabbing pain, and its constant and it shoots up my arm, almost like being electrified,” Single said in an interview with CTV News outside Health Sciences Centre.

Single said after being handcuffed and placed in a coffin, she couldn't get out for 45 minutes -- the entire length of the game.

She said the cuffs were too tight and she twisted her wrist while trying to reach for a light provided in the coffin.

She now needs surgery for a dislocated bone and nerve damage.

Single said the hint she was given was to take off the handcuffs, but couldn't do that, because the key had come off a lanyard, and unbeknownst to Single was in the back of her hoodie.

"I said, ‘Can I have some help or assistance or a hint because I'm locked in my handcuffs and my hand hurts, I've hurt my wrist’,” she said.

Fear's executive producer Jay Hall said Single never asked to get out of the coffin, and sometimes the key coming off the lanyard is part of the experience.

He said all guests sign a waiver covering bodily harm and death and how people will react can't be predicted.

The incident comes after CTV News learned about a guest chained around the neck in the ‘Saw Escape Room’ who was sent to hospital on Friday.

READ MORE: Guest at Halloween event sent to hospital after scare featuring locked neck chain

A friend with the guest said he was gasping for air and went unconscious.

Inspections not required: province

The City of Winnipeg said it has no by-laws regarding this type of business.

The province said this type of business does not require an inspection by the province.

“We encourage all Manitobans participating in these types of activities to exercise care and caution,” said a spokesperson for the province in a statement to CTV News Wednesday.

“While Workplace Safety and Health is not responsible for inspecting this type of facility for the purposes of patron safety, the Workplace Safety and Health Act and its regulations address matters of employee safety and the safety of the workplace.”

Hall said the government over-regulates but event coordinators should have some type of licencing.

"To have to go through some sort of training, I've been doing this for over a decade,” said Hall Wednesday.

“When we do something we think, ‘How can we make this fun, how can we make this as safe as we can make it,’ he said.

Single said she'd like to see more regulations.

“You expect there to be some level of safety precautions,” she said.

Single said she was let out of the coffin and handcuffs when staff said her time was up and the game over.

She hopes no else looking for fun, ends up in hospital.