WINNIPEG -- The chief of the Winnipeg Police Service said there’s going to be cuts to staff and service due to budgeting issues.

On Tuesday, Chief Danny Smyth is going before the police board, and he said he will be introducing “police and staff complement cuts,” as well as service reductions.

Smyth said he was told by the city administration to keep growth of the police budget at two per cent. He says this is going to be a “challenge” because “the same administration negotiated a five-year contract that included 2.5 per cent increases” and he therefore has a significant shortfall.

“I’m having a hard time reconciling the good work that’s being done in the community by our frontline members and the budget stuff,” Smyth said.

“It’s causing me some concern.”

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.