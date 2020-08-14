WINNIPEG -- A staff member at a Moxie’s restaurant in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message at the restaurant.

A sign on the front door at the Moxie’s on Kenaston Boulevard said an employee of the restaurant tested positive, and the location has temporarily closed.

The sign said the employee last worked on August 6, and the restaurant believes the case was contracted outside of work.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed to do an additional disinfection and to provide our team time to get tested should they choose,” the message reads.

Moxie’s said the team does a daily health check, and staff members do not work if they have any symptoms related to COVID-19.

Winnipeg currently has 34 active COVID-19 cases, according to provincial data.