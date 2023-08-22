Stanley Cup coming to Winnipeg on Tuesday

The Stanley Cup is making a stop in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar is bringing the Cup to the Red River Community Centre on Tuesday from noon to 1:30 pm.

Those in attendance will get the chance to see Kolesar and the Stanley Cup, as well as a get a picture.

The Cup will stay in Manitoba on Wednesday when it’s expected to head to Sioux Valley Dakota Nation with Zach Whitecloud.

Earlier in the summer, the Stanley Cup made stops in Brandon and Oakbank.