STARS air ambulance dispatched to Birds Hill area

A Winnipeg Folk Festival attendee is recovering after a STARS ambulance helicopter was dispatched to the Birds Hill area Saturday evening.

The emergency air rescue service tweeted at 8:41 p.m. that they had responded to an emergency call.

A festival spokesperson tells CTV News that there was an accident in the campground, and that the person was safely transported to the hospital via STARS. No one else was injured.

The festival began at Birds Hill Park on Thursday, July 6, and wraps up Sunday evening.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to STARS and RCMP for details.

This is a developing story, more to come.