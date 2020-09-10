WINNIPEG -- STARS Air Ambulance responded to a crash on Highway 59 that possibly involved a cyclist near Ile des Chenes, Man.

The emergency organization tweeted about the incident just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

In an email to CTV News STARS said the helicopter did land at the scene, but it did not transport a patient.

EMS and firefighters could be seen blocking off the road and there was a bicycle lying on its side on the shoulder of the road.

Details are limited at this time.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more details.