Advertisement
STARS responds to possible cyclist crash near Ile des Chenes
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 7:23PM CST
Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News
WINNIPEG -- STARS Air Ambulance responded to a crash on Highway 59 that possibly involved a cyclist near Ile des Chenes, Man.
The emergency organization tweeted about the incident just after 6 p.m. Thursday.
In an email to CTV News STARS said the helicopter did land at the scene, but it did not transport a patient.
EMS and firefighters could be seen blocking off the road and there was a bicycle lying on its side on the shoulder of the road.
Details are limited at this time.
CTV News has reached out to RCMP for more details.