Steinbach area schools closed following threat

Clearspring Middle School, which is located in Steinbach, along with Kleefeld School, located approximately 16 kilometres west of Steinbach, were both closed Thursday due to a threat received the day before. Clearspring Middle School, which is located in Steinbach, along with Kleefeld School, located approximately 16 kilometres west of Steinbach, were both closed Thursday due to a threat received the day before.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island