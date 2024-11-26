Crash between two trucks leaves man dead: Manitoba RCMP

One man is dead following a crash between two trucks near Stony Mountain, Man., on Monday.

RCMP was first called to the collision at the intersection of Highway 7 and Road 73 N around 3:10 p.m.

According to police, the crash involved a gravel truck and a sanding truck.

Mounties allege that the sanding truck was being driven west on Road 73 N when the driver entered the intersection and hit the gravel truck.

The gravel truck went into a ditch and rolled. The driver, a 45-year-old Winnipeg man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old man driving the sanding truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continues to investigate.