Steinbach school in Hold and Secure due to protest

A Steinbach, Man., school is currently under a Hold and Secure protocol due to a protest outside of the school, according to a post on the Hanover School Division website.

The division said Thursday Steinbach Regional Secondary School will remain in Hold and Secure until the end of the school day.

Students are safe, according to the post, and will remain in their classes with their teachers. Exterior school doors are locked but are being monitored so students and staff can enter.

The division asks parents who wish to pick their children to park in the bus loop at the back of the school because the front of the school is congested.

The division said RCMP is on the scene.

CTV News has reached out to RCMP for additional details.