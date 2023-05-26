Steps Manitobans can take to avoid tick bites

Ticks are on the move in Manitoba and residents are being reminded to take the steps to avoid tick bites.

According to the Manitoba Government, Lyme disease, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick, is becoming more common in southern Manitoba.

Blacklagged ticks are most commonly found along the edges of forests and in areas with thick, woody shrubs or other vegetation. They can also be found in urban areas, including in yards.

If you are in an area where there is a risk of blacklegged ticks, the province recommends taking the following steps:

Apply tick repellent on exposed skin and clothing;

Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts;

Stay in the centre of walking trails;

Inspect yourself, children and pets after spending time outside;

Remove ticks as quickly as possible from people and pets; and

Cut the grass and shrubs around your home short to create drier environments.

If you are bitten by a high-risk tick, Lyme disease can be prevented if antibiotics are taken quickly.

Manitobans should get to a health-care provider within 72 hours if they were bitten by a blacklegged tick that was attached for 36 hours or more, and if they were bitten in southern Manitoba or another risk area for Lyme disease.

A list of the symptoms of tick-born diseases can be found online.

If you find a tick on an animal, human or in various habitats, you can submit a picture to the eTick program to have it identified by experts.