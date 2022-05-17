'Still more work to do': First person in Canada with gender-neutral passport reacts to day of awareness

One of the first people in Canada to get a gender-neutral 'X' on their passport says Canada has come a long way, but there is still more work to be done.

Gemma Hickey spoke with CTV's Maralee Caruso on the 18th Annual International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. They say it is a day of awareness, recognition and celebration.

"But it is also a reminder to people out there, especially our allies, that we still have more to do. It is days like today where we can rally together as a nation to do just that," Hickey told Caruso.

"I'm so proud to be Canadian, I just have to say, because there are other parts of the world that homosexuality is still criminalized. Transgendered people like myself can be murdered.”

They said while there has been a lot of advances – such as the end to the blood ban – they said more changes are needed.

"(There is) lots to celebrate but still more work to do."

Watch the full interview with Gemma Hickey to hear what they say needs to happen next in Canada.