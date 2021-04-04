WINNIPEG -- An inmate serving a sentence for first-degree murder at the Stony Mountain Institution has died.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said Kenneth McDougall died at a community hospital on Saturday. CSC said his death appears to be from natural causes following an illness, adding his next of kin have been notified.

McDougall had been serving a sentence for First Degree Murder since Oct. 28, 2013. CSC said the length of his sentence was indeterminate.

CSC said it will review the circumstances of the death, as it does in all inmate deaths, and a coroner has been notified.