Stony Mountain on lockdown while staff conduct search
Stony Mountain Institution. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 7:42PM CST
Medium and maximum security units at Stony Mountain Institution went into lockdown Monday to allow staff to conduct a search.
Officials said normal operations at the prison will resume when it’s safe to do so, saying the search was ordered on safety and security grounds.
No one can visit until the search is over.
A statement from the prison said the Correctional Service of Canada works with police to tackle contraband in institutions.