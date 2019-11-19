Winnipeg police officers said an employee was punched during a robbery at a store in the Unicity area on Monday.

Police said the incident happened in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue, and several jackets were stolen by five male suspects.

When the suspects were leaving the store, one of them punched a man who worked there, according to cops. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police did not provide any description of the suspects.