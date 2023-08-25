Storm brings more than 100 mm of rain to one Manitoba community

Storm clouds on Highway 59 near Grande Pointe. (Source: Jennifer Zacharias) Storm clouds on Highway 59 near Grande Pointe. (Source: Jennifer Zacharias)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island