Storm brings more than 100 mm of rain to one Manitoba community

A Thursday thunderstorm brought more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds over 100 km/h to parts of southern Manitoba.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Selkirk received the most amount of rain with 110 mm, while northern Winnipeg got 20 mm.

Storm damage in The Maples. (Source: Frank Ogden)

The weather agency noted that wind speeds in the Dugald area exceeded 133 km/h. Dugald was also hit with quarter-sized hail, while Alonsa got golf-ball sized hail.

Hail found in the Winnipeg neighbourhood of Lakeside Meadows. (Source: Susan Mather)

There are no confirmed tornadoes as of yet, but high humidity could cause visual confusion.

As of Friday morning, Manitoba Hydro is still reporting more than 100 outages in the Winnipeg region.

The storm in Manitoba on Aug. 24, 2023. (Source: Lily Pellerin)