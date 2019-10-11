

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba Hydro reported Friday at 8:30 that more than 34 thousand customers are without power across the province due to a winter storm causing tree branches to fall on powerlines.

Hydro’s outage map shows eastern Manitoba is especially hard-hit.

Nearly 24 thousand Winnipeg customers are affected, with about another 5 thousand without electricity in the rural municipalities of Springfield and East St. Paul.

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen told CTV Morning Live that crews will begin major restoration operations with the coming of daylight, but that response times are affected by slow-moving road traffic .

He also asks that if you see a downed powerline to report it and not get too close to it as downed lines can be very dangerous.