The province announced on Monday it’s creating a collaborative care service that will help to improve care for those showing symptoms of late Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.

“Symptoms of Lyme disease are often indistinguishable from symptoms of many other chronic diseases which makes it hard to diagnose and difficult to manage,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen in a news release.

“As human cases of Lyme disease increase in Manitoba and across the country, our government is committed to remaining at the forefront of tick-borne disease research, response and advocate engagement.”

The program will help streamline treatment by connecting primary care providers to specialists involved in a collaborative approach to care.

The tick-borne collaborative care service is set to receive $240,000 in annual funding and will begin this fall.

The province said black-legged ticks remain active in Manitoba until the first permanent snowfall, and remind residents that preventing tick exposure is the best way to avoid tick-borne diseases.