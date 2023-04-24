'Street-level attention': Report on revitalizing Portage and Main coming Tuesday
A new and improved Portage and Main could be on the horizon.
A report on revitalizing the iconic intersection is scheduled to be released Tuesday, following a request for proposals (RFP) to upgrade the area.
“There needs to be some street-level attention to Portage and Main,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins.
Work is needed to replace a waterproof membrane underneath the road surface because of leaks to the mall concourse underground.
The RFP also called for a new urban design above ground to connect people and places.
Gabby Sidey was in the city from southern Manitoba and was having trouble navigating the intersection on Monday.
"There was no way to cross the street so we tried to go underground and got lost and we just ended up coming up the same way that we went in,” Sidey said.
City council had a closed-door briefing about the report on Friday.
Coun. Jeff Browaty said the barricades need to be replaced as part of the construction. He said there could also be a scenario where the intersection is available for special events.
“Something big, like winning a Stanley Cup, perhaps Team Canada winning a gold medal,” he said.
In the 2018 election, a referendum on opening up Portage and Main was voted down.
The report also contains different conceptual drawings, showing options to revitalize the intersection at the street level. They will be part of a survey for public feedback.
“There will be some images that hopefully inspire Winnipeg,” Rollins said.
Browaty said he has no appetite to take the barriers down and allow pedestrians to cross on a regular basis, but he was asked by CTV News if there was an option for a pedestrian crossing over the intersection.
“Stay tuned for tomorrow for what those look like,” he said. “You might be on the right track.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
Type 2 diabetes risk higher in adults those who experienced adversity as children: study
It’s common knowledge that our childhood experiences continue to affect us into adulthood, but according to a new study, facing adversity in childhood may also increase your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.
How Canadians who lived in the U.S. can cash in on share of US$725M Facebook settlement
Canadian Facebook users who lived in the United States between May 2007 and December 2022 can apply to receive a portion of the US$725-million settlement reached in a class action privacy suit involving Cambridge Analytica.
German plane airlifts 58 Canadians from Sudan, as Canadian plane readies for more
A German plane airlifted dozens of Canadians out of Sudan Monday and a Canadian C-17 transport plane in the region is on standby to help more escape the country as the conflict in the East African country escalates.
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
WATCH | Watch the moment skier plunges deep into glacier crevasse in French Alps
Video captures the shocking moments a skier falls into a deep glacier crevasse in the French Alps.
IN PICTURES | Incredible northern lights seen in parts of Canada they normally wouldn't be
A severe Level 4 geomagnetic storm caused a radiant show of aurora borealis that could be seen across southern Canada.
Regina
-
'Students deserve better': Sask. Teachers' Federation plans rally, calls for additional government funding
Saskatchewan teachers and students face a tough reality in the classroom as unprecedented enrolment numbers and budget shortfalls create further gaps in the education system.
-
16-year-old Regina boy fatally struck by vehicle
A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Cathedral neighbourhood, Regina police say.
-
On final day as Chief, Cadmus Delorme reflects back on his time
On his final day as leader of Cowessess First Nation, Chief Cadmus Delorme reflected on his time in the role and shared his plans for the future.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
'They're just destroyers': Sask. community plagued by deer crashes
Some residents in the Christopher Lake area are advocating for preventative measures after several crashes involving deer along Highway 2 North.
-
Saskatoon man fighting city over proposed six-story condo in Buena Vista
A Buena Vista resident is trying to get the city to block a condo development on the corner of 8th Street and Broadway Avenue because he says it will create traffic chaos.
Northern Ontario
-
Outpouring of grief following fatal Sudbury bar shooting
The 22-year-old man who was killed in a brazen shooting at a crowded Sudbury sports bar on Friday night has been identified.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Sudbury business owner says copy cat business costing her money
A woman who runs an escape room business in Sudbury is unhappy because she says a company in Owen Sound is copying her logo and business model.
Edmonton
-
Grass fire in northwest Edmonton under control, no damage to structures: EFRS
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a grass fire in northwest Edmonton is mostly under control.
-
Smith says involuntary addiction care a 'last resort' while announcing new facility in Enoch Cree Nation
The premier of Alberta and the Chief of the Enoch Cree Nation signed an agreement to the beat of drums Monday afternoon while answering questions about forcing addicted people to get treatment.
-
What is Roblox? Alberta police warn parents about predators on online gaming platform
A Mountie with Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit wants parents to be aware that predators are luring children on an online gaming platform called Roblox.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Ontario Place deal with private spa company reportedly spans 95 years
Ontario’s NDP leader is asking the provincial government to 'come clean' about it’s Ontario Place redevelopment plan, which she described as a 'backroom deal' with an Austrian spa company whose lease could reportedly last nearly a century.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Maple Leafs 1-2 versus Lightning in Game 4
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win tonight before their first round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning shifts back to Toronto for Game 5.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit union endorses criminal code change to protect transit workers against assault
The union representing Calgary Transit workers is endorsing one of the reccomendations made by the Canadian Urban Transit Association in response to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit throughout the nation.
-
WestJet responds to proposed changes to airline passenger bill of rights
Calgary-based airline WestJet is responding to the federal government's announcement on Monday that it will be beefing up the passenger bill of rights.
-
What is Roblox? Alberta police warn parents about predators on online gaming platform
A Mountie with Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit wants parents to be aware that predators are luring children on an online gaming platform called Roblox.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | STM shuts down large portion of green line indefinitely after finding cracks in tunnel
The STM has shut down a large portion of the green line of Montreal's metro system indefinitely after finding cracks in the tunnel. A tweet from The STM around 5 p.m. said it shut down the line between Lionel Groulx and Frontenac for an "indefinite period" but did not explain why. A previous post said service would resume at 2 a.m.
-
Cones to be removed from Quebec roads after 72 hours of inactivity
Quebec's transport minister has unveiled a variety of initiatives to reduce the impact of construction sites on the city's road network. Geneviève Guilbault took advantage of her visit to the Strategic Forum on Transportation Infrastructure, organized by Montreal's board of trade on Monday, to make the anouncement.
-
First Nations chiefs adopt resolution declaring St. Lawrence River a legal person
The St. Lawrence River could soon get special status as a 'person' with extra rights and protections following a resolution passed recently by the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL).
Ottawa
-
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
-
Embattled Ottawa lawyer facing criminal charges
A prominent Ottawa lawyer is facing criminal charges of harassment, extortion and uttering threats, Ottawa police say.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide in South Keys area
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating a death in the South Keys area.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
P.E.I. government shares details on health recruitment, efforts to reduce high vacancy rate
The government of Prince Edward Island shared insights Monday into its recruitment and hiring process for health-care workers.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police respond to report of shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.
-
City of Kitchener looks to limit fireworks to just 3 days per year
The May long weekend is just a few weeks away, and Kitchener firework fans may have to rethink their plans for backyard displays.
-
Bomb threat at University of Guelph postpones some exams
Staff and students have been cleared to re-enter three University of Guelph buildings that were evacuated Monday morning due to a bomb threat.
Vancouver
-
Surrey RCMP blocking deployment of 33 municipal officers ahead of transition decision, councillors say
Two Surrey city councillors are accusing the mayor and the local RCMP detachment of blocking the deployment of 33 experienced police officers hired by the city's fledgling municipal force.
-
Man ordered to reimburse City of Surrey for cost of removing painted badminton court lines from street
A resident of Surrey, B.C., has been ordered to pay the city nearly $900 in damages for painting badminton court lines on the road in his cul-de-sac.
-
82-year-old pedestrian dies after Kelowna crash: RCMP
Around 11 a.m. Monday, an 82-year-old woman was hit by a pick-up truck in a Kelowna parking lot, West Kelowna RCMP say.
Vancouver Island
-
'Incredibly frustrating': Langford highrise evacuated again due to safety concerns
Residents of a troubled apartment building in Langford have once again had to vacate the property due to safety concerns with the building.
-
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.
-
Colwood cougar encounters prompt warning from B.C. conservation officers
British Columbia conservation officers are monitoring the area and reminding residents to be vigilant after multiple reports of cougar sightings in Colwood over the weekend.