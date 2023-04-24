'Street-level attention': Report on revitalizing Portage and Main coming Tuesday

A new and improved Portage and Main could be on the horizon.

A report on revitalizing the iconic intersection is scheduled to be released Tuesday, following a request for proposals (RFP) to upgrade the area.

“There needs to be some street-level attention to Portage and Main,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins.

Work is needed to replace a waterproof membrane underneath the road surface because of leaks to the mall concourse underground.

The RFP also called for a new urban design above ground to connect people and places.

Gabby Sidey was in the city from southern Manitoba and was having trouble navigating the intersection on Monday.

"There was no way to cross the street so we tried to go underground and got lost and we just ended up coming up the same way that we went in,” Sidey said.

City council had a closed-door briefing about the report on Friday.

Coun. Jeff Browaty said the barricades need to be replaced as part of the construction. He said there could also be a scenario where the intersection is available for special events.

“Something big, like winning a Stanley Cup, perhaps Team Canada winning a gold medal,” he said.

In the 2018 election, a referendum on opening up Portage and Main was voted down.

The report also contains different conceptual drawings, showing options to revitalize the intersection at the street level. They will be part of a survey for public feedback.

“There will be some images that hopefully inspire Winnipeg,” Rollins said.

Browaty said he has no appetite to take the barriers down and allow pedestrians to cross on a regular basis, but he was asked by CTV News if there was an option for a pedestrian crossing over the intersection.

“Stay tuned for tomorrow for what those look like,” he said. “You might be on the right track.”