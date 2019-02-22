

CTV Winnipeg





A stretch of the Red River Mutual Trail has closed.

The portion of the trail from the St. Vital Bridge to Churchill Drive closed Friday morning, according to a tweet.

The post said the closure is due to some over-ice flooding on that section.

“With likely only a week or two left of trail season, we’ll be focusing our efforts on maintaining the 6km of trail from Hugo to Churchill Dr.,” read the tweet.

The Red River Mutual Trail is encouraging Manitobans to come skate while you still can.