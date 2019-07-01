

Track defects led to disruptions of passenger train service to a tourism hub in Manitoba’s far north.

On June 26, the owner of the rail line to Churchill, Man., tweeted that repairs were needed to address defects found in regular maintenance checkup, and service would need to be slowed as a result.

There may be some delays in freight and/or passenger service, so we ask your patience and we will do our best to minimize the effects of our communities. Thank you. — Arctic Gateway Group (@Arctic_Gateway) June 26, 2019

Via Rail told CTV News that on June 28 a train had to stop at Gillam due to track conditions. As a result, service wasn’t available between Gillam and Churchill and back again.

With no alternative transportation offered, Via said customers were offered refunds and those who were held up in Churchill were offered special fares to fly back on Calm Air.

Via Rail also said a train leaving Winnipeg Sunday was also delayed. Via said it expected service to improve on a day-to-day basis.

Arctic Gateway Group, the owner of the rail line to Churchill, told CTV News the maintenance is normal and is expected to be completed within weeks.

“With defects we identify we put slow orders and fix the track,” said Murad Al-Katib, CEO of Arctic Gateway Group.

He said in the meantime, Via passenger trains and freight trains may experience delays but will continue to run.