

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The province of Manitoba is aiming to crack down distracted driving by incorporating short-term roadside licence suspensions.

The fine for using a hand-operated electronic device is going up to $672 from $203 in an effort to curb distracted driving.

The new changes to the Highway Traffic Act come into play Nov. 1 and effect anyone caught using a cellphone or other handheld electronic devices.

“Our government is focused on keeping Manitobans safe, and we are determined to reduce the growing threat posed by distracted driving that adversely affects Manitoba’s citizens and communities,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

Drivers could see their licence suspended for up to three days when initially caught and seven days for every subsequent offence in the next 10 years. Those who do get their licence suspended will have to forfeit it at roadside.

A new addition to the procedure will be drivers needing to contact Manitoba Public Insurance who will conduct a review of the driver’s record where additional penalties could be added. A $50 reinstatement fee will be charged for getting a licence back.

“These stricter penalties mirror those for impaired driving because the consequences are just as serious,” said Schuler. “This legislation underscores the seriousness of distracted-driving infractions and enacts stricter penalties for this behaviour.”

The crackdown comes following distracted driving being the leading cause of collisions resulting in serious injury in the province in 2017.

Distracted driving increases the risk of crash by four times. Last year it led to 30 deaths and 184 serious injuries.

MPI will be launching a public awareness campaign regarding the distracted driving when the new legislation comes into play.