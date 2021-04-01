WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two people following a string of violent robberies between March 29 and March 31.

The first incident happened on March 29 around 2 a.m. Police said a male suspect was in the 600 block of Ross Avenue when he went up a man who was using his phone.

Police said the suspect starting beating this man with a piece of metal on his head and upper body. The man was taken to hospital in stable condition and investigators said they haven't been able to determine a motive.

The second incident happened that same day at 9 p.m. Police said a male and a woman were at a restaurant in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue, when the male suddenly attacked another customer, allegedly with the same weapon from the first incident.

Police said he demanded the customer's cell phone and car keys. Investigators said the male and the woman got away but were unable to drive the vehicle.

Then on March 31 around 3:45 p.m., police said the same two people were at Polo Park Mall and started assaulting a man.

Police said they took the man's bag and tried to leave, but were stopped by security. The pair dropped the bag and left the man, Police said, adding he didn't need medical attention.

Investigators said as the pair left the mall, the male smashed the window of a parked truck and then the two walked across Empress Street where they found an older man.

Police said the two grabbed the man's bag and pushed him. According to police, the older man followed the pair but was then assaulted.

Police said a woman tried to intervene but was attacked by the pair who demanded her cell phone. Police said she didn’t require any medical help.

A second woman who was driving by pulled over to help, but Police said the male assaulted her and demanded money. Police said she was able to get away with her phone and her keys, and did not need medical attention.

Police said the two suspects went into the woman's vehicle, but couldn't start it. Police said the woman's purse was stolen, but was later recovered.

Officers found the two suspects as they were going through Omand's Creek, and arrested a 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old woman.

They have been charged with five counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, three counts of possessing a weapon, two counts of uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

They both remain in custody and the charges against them have not been proven in court.