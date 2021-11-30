Study suggests Arctic to see more rain than snow earlier than expected

In less than half a century, from 1971 to 2019, the Arctic's average annual temperature rose by 3.1 C, compared to 1 C for the planet as a whole. (AFP) In less than half a century, from 1971 to 2019, the Arctic's average annual temperature rose by 3.1 C, compared to 1 C for the planet as a whole. (AFP)

Winnipeg Top Stories