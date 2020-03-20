STEINBACH -- The City of Steinbach has declared Sunday to be a Day of Prayer to lift spirits amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, councillors agreed to recognize Sunday as a Day of Prayer.

“It’s no secret that Steinbach has a very strong, faith-based population, and it’s actually an important part of the fabric of our city,” said Mayor Earl Funk. “We thought, as council, in a time of crisis like this, it’s a great time to unite our community together.”

The idea for the day of prayer came up during the council’s question period during a meeting.

Funk notes all places of worship in the city are following provincial guidelines on social distancing, shifting their services online.

“Most of them are streaming, online through a computer, or through the phones,” he said.

The Day of Prayer is informal, and all faiths are welcome to participate.

“We’re just asking for a uniting at a time of crisis like this,” Funk said.