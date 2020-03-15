WINNIPEG -- Health officials with the province have announced three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

That brings the province's total to seven, four of which are laboratory-confirmed.

The fifth case is a man in his 70s, the sixth is a woman in her 70s and the seventh case is a woman in her 50s.

It's believed the woman in her 70s was exposed to the virus through recent travel.

The province said "patient contact and public health investigations are ongoing."

This is a breaking news story. More to come...