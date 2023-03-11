Suspect takes stolen SUV on Transcona joyride: Police

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after taking a stolen SUV on a joyride through Transcona Friday evening.

Winnipeg police say it started around 6:40 p.m. when patrolling officers noticed a stolen 2017 Ford Escape driving the wrong way down the northbound lanes of Plessis Road.

As police tried to pull over the Escape, it drove over a median and sped away, nearly crashing into the police car and other motorists on the road.

The stolen vehicle then drove into a parking lot in the 1400 block of Regent Avenue, crashing into a parked vehicle and causing extensive damage.

The SUV left the parking lot, crashing into two more vehicles and a Winnipeg Transit bus before finally coming to a stop. Officers arrested the suspect after a short foot chase. No one was injured during the incident. During his arrest, the suspect assaulted an officer who was not hurt.

Police seized more than $4,000 worth of methamphetamine from the vehicle, along with 32 Xanax prescription pills and 14 grams of cannabis “shatter.”

Investigators say the Ford Escape had been reported stolen from Stonewall earlier in the day.

The suspect faces several charges, which must be proven in court.

He remains behind bars.