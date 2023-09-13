Suspects in Thompson homicide in custody: RCMP

Two suspects, including a teenager, wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 33-year-old in Thompson, Man. have been arrested.

According to RCMP, Ashley Clipping, 34, was arrested by the Brandon Police Service on Monday and was taken into custody.

A 16-year-old male youth wanted in connection with the shooting also turned himself in to Thompson RCMP Wednesday and will be remanded into custody.

The shooting happened on Aug. 30 at a home on Ashberry Place in Thompson, where a 33-year-old man was shot and killed.

Two other suspects, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, were arrested and charged in connection with the man’s death.

Clipping was wanted on two charges of assault causing bodily harm, while the teenager was wanted for manslaughter.

RCMP received permission from a judge to identify the teen, as there was a belief the young person may have been a danger to others and it was necessary to help identify him.

As the teen has now been arrested, his name and photo have been removed from previous stories.

None of the charges against the accused have been proven in court.