Travel documentarian's YouTube video announcing move to Winnipeg goes viral

For travel documentarian Karl Watson, a normal day at the office is hiking the Swiss Alps or kayaking amongst the whales in the Antarctic.

Now, the YouTuber has set out on perhaps his most daring adventure yet – moving to Winnipeg.

"When I told people that I was moving to Winnipeg in Canada, they go, 'Oh, Canada. That's amazing! I love Canada. Wait, where's Winnipeg?'" he told CTV News Winnipeg.

"So I think they were picturing me living in some kind of log cabin in the mountains or something."

Karl Watson is pictured during a 2022 trip to Lake Como, Italy. (Karl Watson/YouTube)

Watson was born in the United Kingdom. The reason for the Londoners' transplant to his new crisp Canadian home? Love, of course.

He met his now-wife Jaime, a Winnipegger, in 2021 on a group tour of Iceland. The trip led to long-distance dating which led to an engagement.

When deciding where to lay down roots, they picked Jaime's hometown. Their rationale – as Watson leaves for weeks on end to tour the Pyramids or backpack The Phillippines, the couple wanted to make their home base a place where Jaime could be surrounded by friends and family.

Additionally, Jaime is a lawyer. To practise and live in London, where Watson was living previously, Jaime would have to get new accreditation.

Karl Watson (left) and wife Jaime pose at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. (Karl Watson/YouTube)

Watson moved in March, and hasn't looked back since.

Still, he didn't take the Prairie plunge blindly.

"The first time I came over was during the summer, because I think Jaime wanted to make sure the city gave its best impression, and then I was over the following Christmas," he recalled.

"Jaime brought me a parka the first time I was over."

Karl Watson is pictured in December 2022 as he stepped foot outside in Winnipeg, Man. for the first time. (Karl Watson/YouTube)

'Shining a light on Winnipeg'

Watson posted a video to his popular YouTube channel explaining the move and what he's come to love about his new Prairie city. It quickly went viral, with 217,000 views and counting. Many of the comments come from Winnipeggers, thanking Watson for his love letter to their humble Canadian home.

"Born and raised in Winnipeg. Left for a few years, but came back to start a family. Best choice we made. Thank you for all of the great words and shining a light on Winnipeg!" one commenter wrote.

"It’s nice to see genuine people speak about the great things of Winnipeg," another wrote.

Watson was surprised by how the video blew up.

"The documentaries I make for my YouTube channel will get similar amounts of views to that or more, but they're kind of slow burners. Whilst this one, this was just like a little fun update on my life, which I thought we might just get 10 or 20,000 views. Didn't expect 200,000 and more."

Karl Watson's YouTube video announcing his move to Winnipeg, Man. is pictured on Oct. 17, 2024. (Karl Watson/YouTube)

For the record, Manitoba winters have not been as bad as Watson feared. He said the cold in London can feel worse.

"You guys are built for it. Whilst in London, it's just one flake of snow comes out the air, and everyone, everything just shuts down."

While there are things he misses about the U.K., like a traditional English Sunday roast or a cozy countryside pub, Winnipeg's affordability, food scene, and friendly, tight-knit community have helped ease the transition.

Next, Watson plans to document his first full winter here, capturing his first time ice fishing and skating the river trail.

"I'm going to be making a video of all the different activities I'm going to try out, and I'll put it all together at the end of the season, like 'I survived my first winter in Winnipeg.'"

Karl Watson (left) and wife Jaime pose at a Winnipeg Jets Whiteout Party on April 22, 2024. (Karl Watson/Instagram)