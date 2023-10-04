'Swelling with pride': Manitoba Indigenous leaders excited by Kinew’s milestone win

Manitoba’s Indigenous leaders are expressing their excitement over Premier designate Wab Kinew’s victory, saying they are hopeful about what his win will mean for the community.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Grand Chief Garrison Settee called the NDP win a milestone for Manitoba.

“History has been made,” he said at the NDP victory celebration on Tuesday.

“It goes to show that Manitobans can trust us as Indigenous people to be able to lead, to be able to be the voice for not only Indigenous people but for all Manitobans.”

Kinew is the first First Nations person to be elected premier in Manitoba. John Norquay, who was Metis, was the first Indigenous person elected premier in Manitoba, serving from 1878 to 1887.

Settee added that Kinew’s victory will also serve as inspiration to the youth, showing that a First Nations man can become the premier of Manitoba.

“I’m so happy. I’m so proud for all our Indigenous youth,” he said.

“Our Indigenous people are swelling with pride that Manitobans have chosen to go in another direction and I commend all Manitobans that they want to move in another direction and better Manitoba.”

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said it was a historic day for Indigenous people and all of Manitoba.

She said this victory will be beneficial for everyone, not just First Nations people.

“We’re very happy, our ancestors are happy that we got to see this in our lifetime,” she said.

“I never thought that I’d see this in my lifetime so that’s why I’m so blessed that I’m able to be here and be able to celebrate, and to be able to enjoy the moment.”

Merrick added that she’s hopeful Kinew’s government will fulfill its promise to support a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.

“It’s something that has to be done,” she said.

“I sincerely hope that our premier [designate] is going to fulfill his obligations to be able to deliver that for our women that are lying in the landfill today.”

Merrick said she shed some happy tears over Kinew’s win, because he worked hard to get to where he is today.