WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg announced on Tuesday that it is planning on reopening several services and programs.

The city said things will start to resume in the coming days and weeks. With that, it has recalled around 400 staff members from the Community Services Department who had been temporarily laid-off.

POOLS

For those who are trying to find ways to beat the heat, there is some good news as outdoor pools will begin to reopen as early as July 3.

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, capacity will be reduced and the city is encouraging people to pre-book two-hour swim blocks in advance and says drop-ins are discouraged and may not be accommodated.

Once the two-hour time block is up, they will be asked to leave so cleaning can be done between swim times.

Those who do go swimming will need to show up prepared to go into the pool, as the city said lockers will not be available and there will be limited use of change rooms, washrooms, and showers.

Admission is free for non-heated pools and there will be some fees for heated pools.

The city is also looking to open 33 wading pools on July 3.

Pre-booking is also being encouraged and crowd sizes will be monitored.

There will be limited availability to washrooms.

ANIMAL SERVICES AGENCY

The Animal Services Agency, which is located at 1057 Logan Ave., will be partially open to residents on June 17.

The front counter service will be available so people can get pet licenses and pay fees. The counter will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and then 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The city said Animal Services will still be reuniting lost dogs with their owners and dogs will be available for adoption, but people must make an appointment in advance to see a dog.

SKYWALK

The skywalk will be reopened to people starting on June 22 at 6 a.m.

It will be open during the week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. but it will be closed on weekends.

For more information on the city's response to COVID-19, Winnipeggers can visit the city's website.