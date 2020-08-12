WINNIPEG -- Portage RCMP says an intoxicated man mistook an unmarked RCMP cruiser for a taxi cab after jumping in the back seat.

On Sunday around 5 a.m., RCMP officers were called to a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.

Two units, one fully marked and one unmarked, responded to the call where they found a 19-year-old man.

RCMP said the man ran from police, but willingly jumped into the back of the unmarked cruiser and allegedly told the officer to 'Take me to 17th Street, Bro' before realizing he was not in a taxi.

"I think at that time he knew he had made quite the mistake there," said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP. "(Officers) just took him back to the detachment where he could have time to sober up."

RCMP tweeted about the incident of mistaken identity Wednesday afternoon.

"It is just kind of a funny situation that we wanted to share with the public," said Courchaine. "It's not always doom and gloom – there are some funny aspects of our job and sometimes it's nice to let the public know about those things."

RCMP said the man was released without charges.