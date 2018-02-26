

CTV Winnipeg





Ridesharing company TappCar is coming to Winnipeg.

The Edmonton-based company has received a certificate from Manitoba Public Insurance and will begin operating in the city on March 2, according to a release.

The certificate provides insurance for all vehicles that will be registered and operated by TappCar in Winnipeg.

“The safety of Winnipeggers comes first, so we’re proud to announce that we’ve secured MPI insurance requirements for ridesharing operators, which are well designed to protect drivers, ratepayers and third parties,” TappCar spokesperson Pascal Ryffel said in the release.

Drivers will be able to choose when they work at varying rates.

The company said it currently employs 250 drivers in Edmonton.