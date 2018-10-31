A scary situation on a Winnipeg Transit bus unfolded Wednesday afternoon as police pulled a Taser out while dealing with a passenger reported to have been carrying a knife.

Police said they were notified about the passenger by a transit driver at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, and were told he had struggled with another man on the bus.

Police declined to give the route number, only saying officers boarded the bus downtown.

When officers got on the bus, police said they found a man trying to hold a teen suspect while a teen girl attacked. Police allege the teen boy was violent and the girl spat at and threatened an officer. The man who was trying to hold the boy had minor injuries, police said, but no one else was hurt.

Police had said Wednesday officers used a Taser to prevent the boy from becoming a danger but clarified Thursday it was not deployed, only pulled out. They said both teens were intoxicated.

The boy, a 17-year-old from Winnipeg, is charged with assault, resist peace office, possess weapon and causing a disturbance.

The girl, a 15-year-old from Winnipeg, is also facing multiple charges, including two counts of utter threats and assault peace officer.

Both are in custody.