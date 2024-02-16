Team Canada without lead Harris as it looks for fifth straight Scotties title

CALGARY -

Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.

Curling Canada said in a statement Friday that Harris is ineligible to play at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. A reason for Harris not being able to play was not provided and Curling Canada said no further comment would be forthcoming.

The announcement came hours before Einarson's Team Canada rink was set to face Quebec's Laurie St-Georges in the opening draw.

Krysten Karwacki is listed as the alternate for Einarson's squad.

Einarson's squad of Harris, third Val Sweeting and second Shannon Birchard out of Gimli, Man., has been intact since the 2018-19 season.

Harris had skipped her own team in the two seasons before joining Einarson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.